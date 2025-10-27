Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB Stake Reduced by Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,657 shares during the quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 41,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after buying an additional 294,023 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 31,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $250,000.

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $67.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.20. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $67.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.3137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

