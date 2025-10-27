Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Shares Purchased by Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,073,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,337,000 after purchasing an additional 188,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,302,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,115,000 after purchasing an additional 182,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.K. Benson & Company P.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $36.87 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

