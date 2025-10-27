Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 9,967 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 91.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of QQQM opened at $254.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $254.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

