Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Shares Bought by Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of AVEM opened at $77.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

