SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Bought by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,735,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,390 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $126,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,335,000 after buying an additional 2,643,842 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,573 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,394,006,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,237,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,806,000 after purchasing an additional 773,953 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,884,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,308 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $79.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $79.82. The company has a market cap of $94.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

