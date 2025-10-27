Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Invests $30,000 in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 961.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 75.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Rollins by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.18.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $56.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 0.69. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.34 and a twelve month high of $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

