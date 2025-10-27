351 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $204,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 52.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $405,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,074.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $907.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $765.81. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $1,091.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $963.18.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $167,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,570. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.22, for a total transaction of $2,739,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,647,566.80. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,842 shares of company stock worth $72,387,683 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

