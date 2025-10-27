Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 21,326 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $21,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 37.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $43,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST opened at $69.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.82. Monster Beverage Corporation has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $70.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

