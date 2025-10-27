Chilton Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $69.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.30. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

