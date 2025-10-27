Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,405,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $276,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 219,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 22,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. CIBC raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Williams Companies Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of WMB opened at $57.50 on Monday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,715. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

