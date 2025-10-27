Solstein Capital LLC Buys 271 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,236,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,329,000 after acquiring an additional 184,387 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,809,000 after purchasing an additional 766,309 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,123,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,298,000 after buying an additional 654,766 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 194.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,242,000 after buying an additional 1,129,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,514,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,833,000 after buying an additional 37,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $271.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.97.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.17.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

