Whipplewood Advisors LLC Has $113,000 Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Whipplewood Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 114.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 83.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.59.

Natera Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $192.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.29 and a 200-day moving average of $160.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of -100.79 and a beta of 1.74. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $198.99.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total value of $459,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,444.85. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $418,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 65,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,082. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,526,405. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.