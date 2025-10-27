Delta Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXE. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,179,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,383,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $5,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Expand Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $103.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 266.08 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.87. Expand Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $123.35.

Insider Activity

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expand Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.16 per share, with a total value of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,684,060.16. The trade was a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. This trade represents a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expand Energy from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price objective on Expand Energy from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Expand Energy

Expand Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.