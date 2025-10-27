Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 76,336 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 507.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,336 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $10,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 69.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $116.02 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $171.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Clorox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

