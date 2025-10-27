Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,877,760,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 516.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,529,000 after buying an additional 715,570 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 910,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,235,000 after buying an additional 573,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,223,000 after purchasing an additional 491,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cintas by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,132,000 after purchasing an additional 476,336 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total transaction of $1,136,121.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $190.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.49. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.78 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.09.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

