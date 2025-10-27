Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $11.81 Million in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,215 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,812,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 9,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total value of $1,395,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,189,026.16. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total transaction of $457,608.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 37,351 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,394.96. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $242.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.74. The firm has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.33 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

