Simon Property Group (SPG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.10 per share and revenue of $1.4081 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS.Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 3, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Simon Property Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $178.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $190.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a $2.15 dividend. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.31.

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $38,677.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,326.75. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel C. Smith purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $62,293.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,321.35. The trade was a 1.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,163 shares of company stock worth $401,605. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

