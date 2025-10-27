Interchange Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,459 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 81.4% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,213.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,748,000 after acquiring an additional 678,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $113.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,761 shares of company stock valued at $922,447 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

