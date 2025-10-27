Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 552.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,143,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:BSX opened at $101.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.12. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $109.50.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,561,336.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,548,337 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.