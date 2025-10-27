Delta Investment Management LLC Has $528,000 Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO opened at $69.74 on Monday. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $300.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

