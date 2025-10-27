Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Sold by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,467 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises 3.7% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:STX opened at $234.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $264.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.29.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total value of $318,039.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,327.96. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $376,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 352 shares in the company, valued at $52,976. The trade was a 87.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,620 shares of company stock worth $14,464,056. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

