Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Stake Cut by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of OMC stock opened at $78.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.