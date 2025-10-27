American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. Has $176,000 Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF $ICLN

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,350,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 524,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 128,505 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 394,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 128,422 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,657,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9,235.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 67,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 66,868 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of ICLN opened at $16.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $17.10.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

