American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,704,000 after acquiring an additional 172,374 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,262,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,809,000 after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,459,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,566,000 after acquiring an additional 39,545 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,290,000 after acquiring an additional 239,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,511,000 after acquiring an additional 87,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $174.99 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.92 and its 200 day moving average is $165.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.