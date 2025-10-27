iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

IWV stock opened at $385.02 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $273.60 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $374.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

