Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion’s (VLRS) “Sell (D)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (d) rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

VLRS has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

NYSE VLRS opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $798.01 million, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 44.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 2,289.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 59,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 56,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

