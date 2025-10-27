Solstein Capital LLC Takes Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 32.95%.The firm had revenue of $287.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.610 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -83.48%.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,542. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $164,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 75,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,059.20. The trade was a 15.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

