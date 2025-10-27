Hoffman Alan N Investment Management Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2025

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKFree Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $411.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $396.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.40. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $262.65 and a 52 week high of $412.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

