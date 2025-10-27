Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 736,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $80,739,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 79,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.56, for a total value of $12,255,009.36. Following the sale, the director owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,083,056.72. The trade was a 54.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,617,755 shares of company stock worth $653,694,973 over the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DELL opened at $158.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $166.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.80.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

