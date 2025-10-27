Wheels Up Experience’s (UP) Sell (D-) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reissued their sell (d-) rating on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE UP opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.32. Wheels Up Experience has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $189.64 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Wheels Up Experience news, insider David Godsman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 976,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,103.45. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald Lee Moak sold 43,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $134,246.26. Following the sale, the director owned 180,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,140.41. The trade was a 19.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,907 shares of company stock worth $617,064. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile



Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

See Also

