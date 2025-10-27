CCLA Investment Management Has $42.88 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management owned about 0.10% of AMETEK worth $42,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMETEK Price Performance
Shares of AME opened at $186.96 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.
AMETEK Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.97%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.42.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AME
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AMETEK
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- PulteGroup Is Down But Not Out—Here’s What Wall Street Missed
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Cleveland-Cliffs Breaks to New Highs on Earnings, More Upside?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is Landstar the Next Big Winner in Transportation Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.