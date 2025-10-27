CCLA Investment Management Has $42.88 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management owned about 0.10% of AMETEK worth $42,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AME opened at $186.96 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.42.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

