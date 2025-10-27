Delta Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,349,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,684 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 237,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 12.1% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 35.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlatl Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $2,024,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $303.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.82. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $316.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $343.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.27.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

