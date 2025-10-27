Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,321,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,059,792,000 after purchasing an additional 581,930 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,345,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,362,000 after purchasing an additional 340,907 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,038,594,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,858,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,471,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMC opened at $186.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $185.12 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $243.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $248.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.07.

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

