Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,155,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $774.14 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $776.40. The company has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $729.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $660.75.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

