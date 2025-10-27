iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $68.04 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.17. The company has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.