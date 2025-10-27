Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,739 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,622.90. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $280.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.27. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.62 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.17.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

