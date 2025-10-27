Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 230 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Academy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42,444.2% in the 2nd quarter. Academy Capital Management now owns 187,620 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,532,000 after purchasing an additional 187,179 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 84,937 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,498,000 after acquiring an additional 32,981 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 52,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 27,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,220 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $362.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $379.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.13.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

