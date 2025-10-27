Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent to post earnings of ($0.40) per share and revenue of $1.5377 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $37.54 on Monday. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 119.4% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 17.3% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

