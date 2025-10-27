Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. $TCPC Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,333,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 138,916 shares during the period. Blackrock Tcp Capital makes up about 0.8% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Tcp Capital were worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Tcp Capital by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 96,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $492.36 million, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Blackrock Tcp Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Blackrock Tcp Capital had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Blackrock Tcp Capital’s payout ratio is -588.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCPC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Blackrock Tcp Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.75.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

