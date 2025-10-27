iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,011,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $544,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $121.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

