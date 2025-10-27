3M’s (MMM) “Buy (B-)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their buy (b-) rating on shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.67.

3M stock opened at $168.50 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $121.98 and a 52 week high of $172.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter. 3M had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 98.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In related news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $925,859.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,522. The trade was a 68.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $523,740.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,763.43. This represents a 57.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

