Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 679 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF $DYNF

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period.

DYNF opened at $59.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $60.05.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

