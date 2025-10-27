GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kenvue by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,882,000 after buying an additional 10,600,682 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kenvue by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,606,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,882,000 after buying an additional 633,461 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Kenvue by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,346,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,920,000 after buying an additional 1,750,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kenvue by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,912,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,395,000 after buying an additional 2,597,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kenvue by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,828,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,456,000 after buying an additional 2,961,716 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:KVUE opened at $15.00 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KVUE

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.