GoalVest Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF $BOXX

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF accounts for about 1.2% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 277.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 141.5% in the second quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period.

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOXX opened at $114.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a PE ratio of 28.96. Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $112.96.

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

