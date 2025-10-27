Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46,831 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Leidos were worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Leidos by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,416,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,065,000 after purchasing an additional 251,245 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Leidos by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $315,250,000 after purchasing an additional 536,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Leidos by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,262,000 after purchasing an additional 170,263 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,342,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,001,000 after purchasing an additional 402,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $189.80 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.84. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 15.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.31.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $168,913.36. Following the sale, the director owned 21,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,095.24. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,040.38. The trade was a 32.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,975 shares of company stock worth $4,078,740. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

