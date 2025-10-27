Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 39,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 46,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock opened at $48.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.23. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at $63,041,584.76. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

