Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 98.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 100.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 37.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total transaction of $533,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,171.50. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $463.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.00.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $571.01 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.88 and a 52 week high of $575.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.65.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The company had revenue of $876.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.10%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

