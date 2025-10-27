Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 98.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 100.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 37.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total transaction of $533,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,171.50. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 2.2%
Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $571.01 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.88 and a 52 week high of $575.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.65.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The company had revenue of $876.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.10%.
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Curtiss-Wright
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- PulteGroup Is Down But Not Out—Here’s What Wall Street Missed
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Cleveland-Cliffs Breaks to New Highs on Earnings, More Upside?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Is Landstar the Next Big Winner in Transportation Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.