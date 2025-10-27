State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 138,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,942,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 70.6% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total transaction of $3,740,686.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,265.31. The trade was a 39.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $532.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $419.00 and a 1 year high of $595.99. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $558.72 and its 200 day moving average is $523.82.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.62%.The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.29.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

