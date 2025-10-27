State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 38 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,325.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,336.50.

Insider Activity

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total transaction of $215,925.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 94 shares in the company, valued at $123,012.16. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total value of $1,381,555.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,154.70. This represents a 78.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,827 shares of company stock worth $2,371,208. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,435.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,297.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,209.37. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $946.69 and a twelve month high of $1,454.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $983.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

