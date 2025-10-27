DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 54.4% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Capmk lowered shares of DraftKings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Northland Securities set a $30.00 price objective on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $33.00 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.99.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $210,043.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,129.81. The trade was a 76.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $3,507,828.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 402 shares in the company, valued at $18,459.84. This trade represents a 99.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 605,554 shares of company stock worth $26,515,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

